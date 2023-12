RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This Job Alert is for people who love a good business-themed movie.

A company named designrush.com will pay for $400 for watching non-holiday movies including “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Big Short,” and “The Social Network.”

You must be able to use analytical skills, dissect business scenarios, and have real-world business experience to provide feedback.

You should also be able to clearly communicate your findings.

The deadline to apply is Friday.