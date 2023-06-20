RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Realizing your own professional weaknesses and sharing them with a potential boss are two very different things.

You don’t want to be too hard on yourself and possibly scare away a potential employer.

Indeed.com put together some examples you can use in response to the question.

Getting caught up in the details – its’ not a bad thing, but explain that you’re now trying to see the bigger picture.

Maybe you have a hard time letting go of projects. It shows you get invested and are now trying to learn when you’ve done your best and are ready to finish.

Say you could use more experience in areas like written or verbal communication, delegating tasks, or providing constructive criticism. It gives you a goal to work toward.

There are more than a dozen other examples with answers in this article.