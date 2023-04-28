RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You get one change to make a first impression, so make it count.

It sounds simple – you say, “Hi I’m so-and-so, it is nice to meet you,” might not be the best way to introduce yourself.

But as a recent article on Indeed explains, it isn’t always so easy.

This does vary by the setting, but in a professional setting try, “My name is so-and-so and I’m a recent grad with such and such degree at x-y-z college,” or “I’m so-and-so and I am a such-and-such at XYZ corporation.’

When writing an introduction for a resume, you need to be very precise by saying the number of years of experience and parts of your job where you specifically focused.

Then comes the close.

End with a lead-in to the next part of the conversation. This is something like “Feel free to contact me with any questions.”

Then go a step further with something like, “I’m happy to share more about the practices I’ve created at my current job and explain how they’ll benefit you.”

The same is true when at a networking event.

Say your name, position and explain what you or your company are doing professionally so someone knows why you might be of use to them.