RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is a nice situation in which to find yourself, but it can be awkward.

You’ve got a great job offer but when you give your notice, your boss says he or she doesn’t want you to go.

So, how do you handle this tricky situation?

According to Indeed.com, be respectful and hear them out.

Explain why you’re leaving but don’t get into too many details.

Offer to help with the transition to a new employee.

Don’t disclose your new salary–myou might be able to get more money.

Finally, listen to your gut and determine if this new offer is really worth taking.