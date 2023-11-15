RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — BloomsyBox is looking for a die-hard Hallmark Movie fan to watch a dozen of the films and earn $2,000 for it.

You need to watch 12 films in 12 days and rate them in five areas: Festivity factor, predictability factor, chemistry check, tear-jerker test, and replay value.

The winner will be chosen randomly.

In addition to earning $2,000, you’ll get pairs of UGG socks, Ghiradelli Premium Cocoa, and a 12-month subscription to BloomsyBox.

All entries must be in by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 3.