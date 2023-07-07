RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The smallest things can work for or against you when interviewing – or even looking for a job.

Not making tweaks to your resume for a specific job title could throw you out of the running for a position you’d really like.

Dave Johnson is a hiring manager and put together this list for Reader’s Digest.

He says making even the smallest changes to a word, especially one that fits the job, can make or break your application.

A lot of people are now using AI-like Chat GTP to help with the resume and cover letter. Johnson says this is a mistake because it could be disingenuous and not show how you really write.

Instead, he says you should write a letter specific to the company and job and just use spell check and grammar check to make sure you’re not making any obvious mistakes.

Obviously don’t lie about your skills – or just “pop in” for an interview that isn’t scheduled.

Make your references know you’ve listed them, so they aren’t surprised.

So how are you the candidate to stand out?

LinkedIn shared some good ideas.

In addition to making sure your resume and cover letter are tailored to the specific position, show you know a lot about the industry you are applying to.

This runs the gamut from entry level to corporate executive.

Talk about job trends and how your knowledge about them and able to keep up with them.

Also, share your values. Make sure the hiring manager knows why you want to invest into this job and company.

Nothing can be a bigger turn off than a person giving the impression he or she will just use the job as a stepping stone.