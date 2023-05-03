RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Networking while in between jobs can be an invaluable use of time.

Indeed.com put together a list of 10 ways to make the most of networking, especially while on the hunt for a new job.

Go to different networking events– including new ones you might not have heard of before, or never attended.

Bring a memorable business card with you.

Look for styles or designs that will get attention and are relevant to your industry.

Stay connected. Once you meet people who could be a resource, keep up with them– especially if they could be a potential employer.

Help others network, too. Use your experience and knowledge to provide guidance. These contacts might reciprocate.

Find new connections online. Similar to the networking events, there might be different social media groups or website which can pertain to your industry.