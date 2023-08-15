RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zoom interview is now seen as common practice, at least for an introductory part of the interview.

So, you have to make sure you are prepared– and not just about questions regarding your resume and experience.

It is all about technology.

According to US News and World Report, make sure you have the necessary software and features installed and updated ahead of the interview.

Make sure there is a strong internet connection.

Don’t use any kinds of filters., and make sure you have a very neutral background – nothing cluttered or distracting.

Pick as quiet a location as possible and know how and when to mute so there isn’t any kind of background noise that could interrupt the interviewer.

Finally, log in early. Be ready to go when the interviewer shows themselves. Think of it exactly the same as getting to an interview early.