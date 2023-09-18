DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — IPS Corporation is offering a Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. shifts as just one way to hopefully attract new employees.

The company is looking for production operators at their location in Durham.

This job entails processing orders for labeling, packing orders and doing some minor, preventative maintenance on the machines needed to make this happen.

Past manufacturing and warehouse experience is a plus.

You might spend most of the day standing, and pay ranges from $15.25 to $17.25 an hour.

The hiring event is this Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the IPS location on Ellis Road in Durham.