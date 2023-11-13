MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Iron Mountain, a company that specializes in large scale shredding and other forms of disposal, has a hiring event happening on Tuesday.

This is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their warehouse on Church Street in Morrisville.

Iron Mountain is looking to hire warehouse associates.

The pay is $17 to $19 an hour.

These are full time jobs and offer benefits like dental and health insurance, 401k matching, paid time off. One year of previous experience is required.

To apply, click here.