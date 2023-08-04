RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections needs to find officers. To incentivize candidates, it’s also offering up to a $7,000 sign on bonus.

There is a hiring event taking place on August 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TJ Davis Recreation Center on East 6th street in Roanoke Rapids.

Pay varies on experience from $38,000 to $46,500 a year.

Benefits include health insurance and paid time off, plus a retirement plan.

To check out all of the qualifications, visit the department’s careers page.