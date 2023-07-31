RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is a very lucrative opportunity for experienced nurses and drives home the reality of the need for them.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an estiamted 3.3 million nurses will be needed by 2031.

To keep pace, Cape Fear Valley Health has a virtual job fair happening this Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. They are looking for experience nurses and offering up to $20,000 in signing bonuses for them.

To help get you started, here’s a link to Cape Fear Valley Health’s employment page so qualified applicants can see the different opportunities available.