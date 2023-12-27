RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Being loud and outgoing isn’t for everybody, but it doesn’t have to hinder your success.

The website “pursue the passion” put together a list of career ideas for shy people.

One example is an accountant – usually more time is spent crunching numbers than interacting with too many people.

The same holds true for engineers of pretty much all kind – chemical, mechanical, electrical, etc.

In that same vein is a computer programmer. It is about writing code for software for everything from games to shopping

But my two favorites are for people who are introverted and outdoorsy – a livestock rancher or a forestry technician.