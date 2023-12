RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CPG Staffing in Raleigh is hosting a job fair on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their office on East Millbrook Road.

There are positions for carpenters, electricians, equipment operators, sheet rock finishers, plumbers, and sheet metal mechanics among other positions.

Depending on the position and the experience, pay ranges from $12 to $23 an hour.