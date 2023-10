RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are co-hosting the National Logistics Virtual Veterans Career Fair.

It is coming up on Oct. 31 from noon until 4 p.m.

Twenty employers are taking part looking for people to work in the logistics industry.

Career counseling and resume assistance are also available.

This is open to veterans, active duty, members of the national guard and reserves, plus spouses.

You’re asked to register in advance.