RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is an upcoming career fair for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction for multiple roles with some handsome bonuses.

The career fair is coming up on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wake Tech Southern Campus in the Student Services buildings.

Openings include correctional officer, probation officer, as well as positions in food service and maintenance.

Salary varies based on experience, but the jobs do come with a $7,000 dollar signing bonus.

