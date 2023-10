RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring at all their stores for the holidays in almost every department.

Retail sales and warehouse help are some of the departments looking to hire workers.

But people are needed to specifically work in footwear, bicycles, golf, and apparel.

Similar opportunities are also available at Dick’s House of Sport in Fayetteville, with the addition of an events associate for the store.

To apply, click here.