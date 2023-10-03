RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A monthly webinar series meant to better understand different careers is now accepting registrations.

This is a really neat program named “Raising Awareness of Career Pathways.”

It is put on by Career and Technical Education through the state Community College System.

This month – in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month – the focus is a discussion of access and equity at school and work.

The webinar is Oct. 18 beginning at 9 a.m.

You must register in advance.

These are for people across the state, so it doesn’t matter where you watch.

If you cannot attend, they put the display online after the meeting.