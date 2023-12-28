RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people like the idea of working from home. However, if you’re not skilled in a specific field, it can be difficult to find a job.

Newsweek put together a list of 11 jobs that could be great beyond just customer service.

Data Entry is one of them, because a lot of industries use data entry clerks. While some might require a degree, the vast majority are looking for skills like organizing spreadsheets and transcribing notes.

The need for virtual assistants also boomed during the pandemic and remains in demand. The role involves things like scheduling meetings, making phone calls and creating online content.

For anyone who might be bilingual, there is a growing demand for online English teachers. In addition to language skills, being comfortable with public speaking and being empathetic are needed for this job.

