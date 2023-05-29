RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are dozens and dozens of specified employment initiatives created specifically for veterans.

It is just knowing about them which can be a challenge.

CYBER Vets USA provides cyber courses and certifications from some big tech companies.

Another is the U.S. Military Pipeline.

You create a profile, take a career assessment, then apply for jobs within different industries throughout North Carolina.

Recruit Military is a veteran-owned company that helps other veterans do things like new business start-ups and own franchising.

They also host regional and virtual job fairs throughout the year.