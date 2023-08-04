RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A free tech-training program called NPower is coming to Raleigh.

For the last decade, NPower held these kinds of classes for young adults, veterans, and their spouses.

NPower is now expanding into the Triangle starting next month and they are looking for applicants. The area was chosen because it is so tech heavy and the goal is to train people to start a career here at home.

Participants will learn skills in a number of different tech sectors to help diversify their knowledge.

Truist Foundation and MetLife Foundation are funding the expansion, while the national tech training nonprofit, NPower, is leading the training.

For more on how to apply, visit the program application page here.