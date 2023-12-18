RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not all the jobs which are in demand require a college degree.

Remote work became hugely popular since the start of the pandemic and the website Ramsey Solutions put together this list by looking at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Number one on the list is customer service.

I did a quick search of our Job Alert and found the first 10 openings for customer service are all remote. Number two is a virtual administrative assistant.

Tutors and English language teachers are also big. Social media consultant and freelance writers are also on the list.