RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the hardest question to answer on your job interview; “tell me about yourself.”

What exactly should you say?

Indeed.com breaks it down for you in very easy to understand terms.

First, discuss your current position. Highlight your responsibilities and achievements.

Second, summarize your past experience and how it helped you prepare for the job.

Third, explain how your experience will be valuable in this new role and how this position aligns with your greater career ambitions.

Also, don’t forget to show your personality.

Touch on hobbies or organizations that show your engagement and will highlight your skills.

In particular, certain hobbies – like golf or model railroading – can be great to show off patience and discipline.