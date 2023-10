RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunstates Security has a security officer hiring event Oct. 24.

It is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their office on Sunday Drive in Raleigh.

These jobs are both full and part time, offer flexible schedules in Raleigh, Durham, and Cary. Pay rages from $13 to $17 an hour.

Veterans are encouraged to apply and past security experience is preferred.