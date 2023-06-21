RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 400,000 call centers workers are needed each year just to replace existing workers, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics.

Monster.com lists jobs under what they dub “customer contact” as the eighth most-needed according to the number of job postings.

In fact, Indeed.com has nearly 1,000 jobs listed as “customer service representative” or “call center representative.”

Raleigh Orthopedic clinic needs an appointment scheduling specialist for between $16 and $25 an hour.

Labcorp is looking for a medical contact center associate for between $80,000 and $90,000 dollars a year.

For anyone who wants to work from home and doesn’t have any kind of highly skilled background, Inforcisions Management Corp. needs a full-time call center representative for $10 an hour plus full benefits and a flexible schedule.