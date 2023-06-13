RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a big need right now for workers in skilled industries, which includes electricians, welders and mechanics.

This is from the newest rankings from the job website Monster.com.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 79,000 new openings each year until 2031.

In a lot of cases, the positions are open due to workers retiring.

UNC Chapel Hill needs an electrician at the Ridge Road and Rams Head Center.

The job fair is from Monday to Friday. The salary ranges from $42,000 to $56,000 a year depending on experience.

There is also a nearly $4,700 dollar sign-on bonus.