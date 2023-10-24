DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nordstrom Rack in Durham has two holiday hiring events coming up.

This is for the store on Fayetteville Road in Durham in the Renaissance Center.

These are for seasonal positions but could turn into full time jobs.

Openings are for sales, customer experience, and stock.

You get a 20% discount at both Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom.

Schedules are flexible, and benefits are available.

Pay starts at $15.45 an hour.

The first job fair is Friday and the second is Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.