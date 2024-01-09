RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The commercials during the Super Bowl can be as popular as the half-time show — or the game itself.

From first to worst, PicksWise.com is looking to pay someone $3,000 to rate commercials during the game.

It isn’t easy — you have to rate every single commercial that airs, then pick their ten favorite using “expertly devised, ironclad criteria.”

This includes entertainment impact, innovation index, social buzz score, tear-jerker test, and cameo coolness.

The winner gets $2,000 cash, a $500 Door Dash gift card, and a 65 inch 4K TV.

You have until Feb. 4 to enter.