RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An aging population means the need for caregivers.

8.2 million private care giver jobs are expected to open up by 2028, according to a report by Home Health Care News.

In fact, it is estimated the direct-care industry will see the largest growth of any specific sector of the job market in the country.

CBS 17’s Bill Young found four job openings in the Sandhills.

Private Duty Caregivers for Aging Outreach Services in Sanford, Raeford, Fayetteville and Southern Pines are looking to hire workers.

Two years of experience is required, as well as professional liability insurance and a background check.

For anyone with caregiver experience who doesn’t live in this area, CBS 17 found there is a caregiver registry where people can go, upload their resume and be available when companies go looking for workers.