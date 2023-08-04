RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly half of all workers in a new survey from consulting firm Robert Half say they plan to start looking for a new job by the end of the year.

The ones who are most likely are in Gen Z, work in technology, are working parents or people who’ve been with their current company for two to four years.

The number one reason isn’t a shock — they want better pay.

Number two on the list is better benefits and then remote work options.

Even with 24% of people currently job hunting, and another 25% planning to start by the end of the year. And 51% of people are happy in their current job.