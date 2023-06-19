RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NC Tech Association just released its monthly jobs report, and it isn’t great news for the industry in North Carolina.

With 16,000 new jobs posted, the number of job openings in May was down 58 percent compared to last May.

It is also nearly 2,000 fewer than April.

The number of Postings in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill also declined 58 percent from the past year.

Fayetteville tech jobs dropped by 29 percent.

This is very similar to national trends.

While this isn’t great news, there are still plenty of openings for people with the right skills, credentials and certifications.

A senior software engineer is the number one tech-job title needed by employers in the state.

CBS 17’s Bill Young found 348 openings within just 50 miles of Raleigh. Java developer, project manager and network engineer are all in the top ten.

Security Clearance is the most-needed credential, while Wells Fargo remains the number one hirer of tech-talent.