RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday’s Job Alert is about the fastest growing career fields as of April.

U.S. News and World Reports put together the ranking and anything healthcare related is huge.

Nurse practitioners are number one on the recent list.

People who can work on wind turbines are number two.

Software developers are third, then data scientists and information security analysts.

Others in the list include solar installers, physical therapists and even choreographers.

For the full list, click here.