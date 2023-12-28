RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve reported on the massive need for nurses, with some local hospitals offering thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses to find them.

But there are other industries where the need is just as great.

The blog “Because Mom Says” put together a list.

Labor workers for the agriculture industry and automotive workers are some of them. These are true technicians, not the traditional kind of mechanics which might come to mind.

Bartenders are also in demand. These are good, seasoned, professional tenders who can make a variety of drinks, especially in higher-end restaurants and bars.

Dog groomers are in great demand, as are construction workers and EMTs.

I found 70 job postings within 50 miles of Raleigh alone.