RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For employees roughly 45 and younger, mental health is viewed as being crucial in the workplace, and there are several ways to handle problems that might arise.

This is from a new study by Securian Financial.

Of 2,500 workers of all ages polled, 70% of people younger than 45 said they’ve utilized mental health services offered by their company compared that to less than half of people 46 and older.

Some services desired include access to a counselor – even virtually; grief support; seminars on mental wellness; and mental health days off.