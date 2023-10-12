HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the fastest growing counties in our area is in need of people to help make some big decisions.

These are volunteer openings, but they are crucial for shaping the future of Orange County.

Among the boards and commissions in need of volunteers is the Advisory Board on Aging, Animal Services, Commission on Environment, Human Relations, and Parks and Recreation.

Advisory Board on Aging – The Advisory Board on Aging is charged with promoting needed services, programs, and funding that impact older adults in Orange County, and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners and the Department on Aging. This board typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1:00 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy.

Agricultural Preservation Board – The Agricultural Preservation Board is charged with promoting the economic and cultural importance of agriculture in the county and encouraging voluntary preservation and protection of farmland for future production. This board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy and one (1) vacancy for a participating farm owner in the Schley/Eno Voluntary Agricultural District.

Animal Services Advisory Board – This board is charged with advising the Board of County Commissioners on matters of concern regarding animal issues and animal services in Orange County. The Animal Services Advisory Board works with the Animal Services Director to ensure quality animal services and maintains contact with the stakeholder groups from which its members are appointed. The board also provides a venue in which stakeholder concerns about animals, animal policies and issues, and animal services programming may be voiced, considered, and referred to as appropriate. The Animal Services Advisory Board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy.

Animal Services Hearing Panel Pool – The charge of the Animal Services Hearing Panel Pool is to hear appeals concerning violations of the Orange County Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4 (“Animal Control Ordinance”), as provided in the Orange County Code of Ordinances, Section 4-53 Appeals and also potentially dangerous dog appeals as prescribed by N.C. Gen. Stat. §67-4.1(c). It is the responsibility of pool members to conduct fair and impartial hearings for these appeals and they will receive training in both law and proper procedure prior to participating in a hearing. Pool members are sought from the Towns of Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, and Carrboro as well as the part of Orange County that is unincorporated. Appeals panels will be convened on an as-needed basis for hearings. The Board of County Commissioners is currently recruiting applicants to fill one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Carrboro, one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Chapel Hill, two (2) at-large seats, one (1) seat for a resident living within an unincorporated area of the county, one (1) seat for a representative of the Public Safety Field, and one (1) seat for a representative of the Public Health Field.

Board of Equalization and Review – The Board of Equalization and Review hears appeals from residents concerning various property tax issues, including valuation and exemption appeals. The Board of Equalization and Review is charged with ensuring that all taxable property is appraised and assessed according to the standards required by the North Carolina General Statutes. This board meets up to three days per week, for approximately three to four hours per meeting, for up to three consecutive months (typically April-June). Additional meetings may occur as needed during the year. Members will be compensated for all meetings attended. Orange County residents with knowledge of real estate are specifically encouraged to apply, however, others will also be given consideration. The Board of County Commissions is currently recruiting applicants for three (3) alternate positions, who will participate in hearings when regular board members are unavailable.

Chapel Hill Board of Adjustment – The Town of Chapel Hill’s Board of Adjustment is authorized to hear variance cases regarding the provisions of the Chapel Hill Land Use Management Ordinance and appeal cases regarding decisions made by Town staff. The Chapel Hill Board of Adjustment meets on the 1st Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm, at Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill, in the Council Chamber on the first floor. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Chapel Hill Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) and one (1) vacancy for a resident of the ETJ or Joint Planning Area (JPA) to serve as an alternate.

Commission for the Environment – This commission advises the Board of Commissioners on matters affecting the environment with particular emphasis on protection. It educates public and local officials on environmental issues and performs special studies and projects. It also recommends environmental initiatives and studies changes in environmental science and local and federal regulations. The Commission for the Environment typically meets on the second Monday of each month at 7:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for an applicant with expertise in water resources and one (1) vacancy for an applicant with expertise in air quality.

Hillsborough Board of Adjustment – This board hears and decides on applications for special use permits and variances, as well as appeals from decisions and determinations of Planning and Economic Development Division staff. The Hillsborough Board of Adjustment typically meets on the second Wednesday of each month, as needed, at 6:00 pm. There is currently a vacancy for an applicant residing in the Hillsborough Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) to serve as an alternate.

Hillsborough Planning Board – This board acquires and maintains information in order to understand past trends, prepare and amend the comprehensive plan for the development of the area, and prepare and recommend ordinances promoting orderly development. The Hillsborough Planning Board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. There are currently two (2) open positions for applicants residing in the Hillsborough Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ).

Human Relations Commission – The Human Relations Commission studies and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners concerning problems in the field of human relationships. This commission seeks solutions to community issues that may create animosity and unrest, makes recommendations designed to promote goodwill and harmony among groups in the county, and addresses and attempts to remedy the violence, tensions, polarization, and other harm created through discrimination, bias, hatred, and inequity. The Human Relations Commission typically meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Town of Carrboro, one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Town of Hillsborough, and two (2) at-large vacancies.

Orange County Parks and Recreation Council – This council consults with and advises the Department of Environment, Agriculture, Parks and Recreation, and the Board of County Commissioners on matters affecting parks planning, development, and operation; recreation facilities, policies and programs; and public trails and open space. The Parks and Recreation Council typically meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. Residents of Little River Township and Cedar Grove Township are encouraged to apply.

To apply for any of these boards or commissions, fill out the online application here.