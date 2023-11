FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mountaire Farms prides itself on employing nearly 10,000 people and more workers are needed to keep up with demand.

On Wednesday, the company is holding what they call “Walk-In Wednesday;” a hiring event at their office on Raeford Road in Fayetteville from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

First and second shifts are available.

The company offers medical benefits, education reimbursement, plus weekly pay and paid time off.

The pay is $16 to $17 an hour.