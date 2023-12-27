RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Which city should you move to if you want to increase your odds of getting a six-figure job?

The website How-To-Home put together this list by looking at a couple of factors.

For starters, they looked at the metro areas where cost of living is below the national average and where the median wage is more than $100,000.

When looking at this criteria, Raleigh/Cary is first on the list.

Just shy of 75,000 people earn more than $100,000. That’s roughly 12% of all people in the metro.

In fact, the average pay for local six-figure earners is more than $120,000 dollars.

But where are people getting these high paying jobs?

According to the bureau of labor statistics, more STEM jobs – those in science and technology – are over the six-figure mark.