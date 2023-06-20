RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A love of the great outdoors – especially the wildlife in it – can turn into a career if you know which fields to look in.

Indeed.com put together a list which runs the gamut and has examples for specific interests.

For example, a wildlife advocate who works with different programs for wildlife fundraising.

A natural resources technician works alongside environmental biologists in collecting samples for and helping conduct experiments.

But one of the obvious, and most in-need at the moment, is a forest ranger.

The NC Forest Service has ongoing recruitment efforts for full and part time jobs including state foresters, assistant county rangers and county forest ranger/technician.

Different requirements are needed for the different positions, and that includes education and previous experience.