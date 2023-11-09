RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remember Pensions?

A lot of parents or grandparents had one, but the once standard benefit has all but gone away.

CBS 17’s Bill Young has some examples of jobs still offering a traditional pension.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 25% of employers still offer a pension.

But in which fields?

Using information from the bureau, U.S. News assembled a list.

Most of them are government jobs.

An estimated 89% of teachers are offered a pension, and 86% percent of state and local government jobs offer one, and 76% of utility companies offer pensions.

Some careers with traditionally strong unions like aviation and construction are on the list.

And, of course, the military if you stay in the service for a certain amount of time.