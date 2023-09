CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a correctional officer hiring event taking place for Johnston Correctional Institution.

This is through the Department of Adult Correction.

It is taking place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Clayton Fitness Center on Cameron Way in Clayton.

Benefits are being used to attract new employees include 401k, full health benefits, and a $7,000 hiring bonus.

Depending on experience, pay ranges from $31,000 to $55,500 a year.

