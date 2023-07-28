BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 at C.A. Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Butner.

The Division is seeking applicants to directly monitor, supervise and mentor kids housed at the facility.

Applicants for these positions may qualify for a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

You can apply online or in-person.

There are on the spot recommendations for hire taking place during the hiring fair.