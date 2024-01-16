RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kraft-Heinz is on the hunt for drivers for their six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles.

According to the post, you need to be an “outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, college graduate who has an appetite for adventure and is willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for one year.”

There are 12 openings with a base salary of $35,600 plus $150 a weelyk allowance for meals, free hotel rooms, complete health benefits and 18 paid days off.

Those selected will go to 1,200 events spread across 40 cities.

You also need a degree in public relations, journalism, communications, or marketing.