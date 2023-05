RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday’s Job Alert is a career fair for residential property management.

Twenty major companies are participating and they are looking for people with different backgrounds and skills.

This includes leasing agents and maintenance. There are openings for things like property management, new development and renovations, plus human resources.

This is coming up on the Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McKimmon Center on Gorman Street at NC State University.