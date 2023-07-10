FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Main Event is a huge entertainment-packed environment with things like bowling lanes, laser tag, virtual reality games. and a built in restaurant.

The company is opening its new location in Fayetteville, and there are 160 job openings which need to be filled before doors open on Aug. 9.

The company is touting benefits as a way to get workers through the doors.

These include paid time off, tuition reimbursement and a college partnership, medical benefits, pet insurance, and free Games and 50 percent off food and activities.

To apply, click here.