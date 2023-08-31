RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are a lot of resources available for our veterans, and sometimes it is just a matter of finding them.

Military.com hosts a monthly virtual master class that teaches participants different skills and provides knowledge for veterans and those transitioning to civilian life.

This month it is called “Show Me the Money: Secret Practices of the Best Paid Veterans.”

You’ll learn best practices for keeping finances together during military transition, how to negotiate a paycheck, and how to evaluate if a job opportunity will lead to more money down the road.

The master class is on Zoom at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. You can register here.