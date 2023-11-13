RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A whopping 87% of people polled in the new ResumeNow Financial Transparency Survey said they’ve taken on a side job to help with their finances.

The survey found out a lot were doing it for savings. 65% said they’d run out of their savings in six months.

Inflation is a big cause – 75% said it impacts their overall career decision and 40% stated they tried to negotiate for more pay from their employer.

Credit card debt also is affecting their decision for side work.

And when it is time to look for that work, 45% said they won’t even consider a job that doesn’t post the pay.