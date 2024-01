FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mountaire Farms in Lumber Bridge has a hiring fair coming up this weekend.

It is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday at their recruitment office in Fayetteville.

Positions include production workers, maintenance supervisors and commercial drivers as well as clerical and supervisory roles.

In addition to health benefits, education reimbursement and even a discount on poultry are offered.

Both day and night shifts are available.