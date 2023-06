RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The “Raising Awareness of Career Pathways” is put on by Career and Technical Education through the North Carolina Community College System.

This month the focus is nonprofit leadership and management.

The webinar is June 21 beginning at 9 a.m. and you are asked to register in advance.

The webinar can be watched remotely.

If you cannot attend, they put the display online after the meeting.