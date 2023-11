GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction is holding a probation and parole officer hiring events coming up on Dec. 5.

This is at their NC Works Career Center in Goldsboro.

The hiring fair is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Starting pay is $44,000, but will climb to nearly $65,000 in six years.

In addition to full health insurance, there is paid maternal and paternal leave, a retirement plan, 401k, and a $7,000 hiring bonus.