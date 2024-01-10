RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state is holding a hiring event this month for people to work as probation and parole officers.

This is through the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

These jobs pay $44,000 to $64,000 a year, are 40 hours a week, and provide benefits like health insurance, paid time off, plus a retirement plan.

The hiring event is taking place at the NC Works Career Center located at 826 S. Garnett St. in Henderson on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. until noon. There are openings across the state.